Orangutan Grabs Woman's Breasts at Zoo, Kisses Her on Video

A tourist's photo-op with an orangutan turned super intimate when the chimp started grabbing both of her breasts and kissing her cheek ... and it's all on video.

The wild interaction went down June 27 at Safari World in Bangkok, Thailand ... where caretakers allow orangutans to roam free for photos with visitors.

As you can see, the woman is sitting on a swing when the orangutan walks up behind her and cups one breast, then the other ... even appearing to give them a squeeze.

The chimp apparently wants more -- smooching her on the cheek several times as she laughs and they both smile. Good luck topping this social media post!!!