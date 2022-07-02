Adele Performs at London's BST Hyde Park Festival, Stops Show to Help Fans

Play video content Twitter/@Kieran_sw

Adele performed at a huge concert in London Friday night, but the gig repeatedly came to a temporary screeching halt so she could help some fans.

She took the stage -- her first live concert in 5 years -- as the headliner at London's BST Hyde Park Festival. There were 65,000 fans screaming for her as she screamed back, "My God, I'm back at home!"

Adele said she was nervous but excited to be there.

Some fans waited for 7 hours in the heat to get in, so Adele sent them water.

Apparently, there were medical issues, because Adele stopped her show 4 times so a few of the fans could get help from EMTs and security.

The show lasted 2 hours and the crowd loved it.