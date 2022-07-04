Brittney Griner Writes Open Letter Pleading for Biden to Get Her Out

Brittney Griner is speaking for herself for the first time in a long time as she's been detained in Russia pending a trial -- and her words are an emotional plea to President Biden.

Excerpts of a letter sent to the White House this week on behalf of Griner were published Sunday, through reps for Griner, and it consists of bullet point thoughts she's expressing as she faces years behind bars for allegedly bringing hash cartridges into the country.

NEW: A letter from Brittney Griner was sent to the White House today, making a direct appeal to President Biden for her freedom. Representatives shared the following excerpts: pic.twitter.com/pvh4IpOfou — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) July 4, 2022 @TJQuinnESPN

Griner writes to Joe, in part ... "… as I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I'm terrified I might be here forever."

The WNBA star goes on to say that on the 4th of July, she has a tradition of honoring service members -- including within her own family -- but that this year ... freedom means something completely different to her amid her circumstance.

The final excerpt reads, "I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don't forget about me and the other American Detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you."

Griner ends with this final thought for POTUS ... "I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore. I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home."

Play video content CNN

BG's wife recently said while she felt the administration was acting in good faith to bring her back -- she still felt they weren't doing enough, and Griner's own words reflect that.