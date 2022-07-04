Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

South Dakota Governor Grilled Over Abortion Ban with 10-year-old Pregnant Rape Victim

Abortion Ban So. Dakota Gov. Grilled Over 10-Year-Old Pregnant Rape Victim

7/4/2022 6:28 AM PT
STRAIGHT ANSWER, PLEASE
CNN

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem did her best to deflect how she and her state would handle the case of a 10-year-old girl who became pregnant after being raped.

Gov. Noem appeared on CNN Sunday and discussed her state's anti-abortion law, which prohibits such procedures except to save the life of the mother.

The Governor immediately tried to change the subject and talk about how a monster could do such a thing and how people like him needed accountability.  CNN's Dana Bash pressed her to get back on topic, and the Governor danced around the subject.

The 10-year-old lives in Ohio and was 6 weeks and 3 days pregnant ... 3 days too late to get an abortion in that state. She reportedly traveled to Indiana for the procedure.

6/24/22
SUPREME PROTESTS
TMZ.com

Bash couldn't pin the Governor down ... she asked, "Because [the] trigger law [in South Dakota] was passed before you became governor, I wanted you to be clear: Will the state of South Dakota going forward force a 10-year-old in that very same situation to have a baby?"

Noem's answer ...  "You know what I think is incredible, Dana, in this tragic story? What’s incredible is that nobody’s talking about the pervert, the horrible and deranged individual, that raped a 10-year-old. What are we doing about those individuals that do this to these children?​"

The answer ... "Every single life — every single life is precious."

It seems the Governor is saying the little girl should be forced to give birth ... "What I would say is, I don’t believe a tragic situation should be perpetuated by another tragedy. And so there’s more that we have got to do to make sure that we really are living a life that says every life is precious, especially innocent lives that have been shattered, like that 10-year-old girl."

Getty

South Dakota is one of a number of states that is either severely restricting or altogether banning abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later