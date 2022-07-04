Mass Shooting at July 4th Parade In Chicago Suburb

A 4th of July parade was the site of yet another mass shooting ... this time in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

The parade started at 10 AM and 10 minutes in ... gunshots rang out and an unknown number of people were hit.

Mass shooting reported at the 4th July Parade at Highland Park, Illinois, United States. Over 25 rounds fired at the parade. Suspect believed to be a male with large yellow backpack. 250 mass shootings in United States in 2022. Three were killed yesterday in Denmark shootout. pic.twitter.com/vsDLh8lRWr — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 4, 2022 @AdityaRajKaul

Cell phone videos show the panic among parade-goers ... as they scrambled for safety, not knowing which way to turn.

My video.. I was at #Highland Park parade.. Terrified people fleeing July 4th parade when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/DSe0NJOuem — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022 @lynnsweet

A Chicago Sun-Times reporter says he saw blankets covering 3 bodies that appeared bloodied. One parade-goer says he counted more than 20 shots.

There are unconfirmed reports of 9 people shot. We do not know the extent of their injuries or if anyone was killed.

The scene was chaotic ... people ran for cover, leaving their baby strollers and blankets. They seemed confused at first, but quickly realized this was the scene of yet another mass shooting.

Police responded quickly and were quick to pull out their rifles and other firearms and equipment ... looking for the shooter.

At the time of this post, the shooter had not been identified or captured.

Story developing.