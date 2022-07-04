Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Mass Shooting at July 4th Parade In Chicago Suburb

Mass Shooting Gunfire Rings Out At July 4th Parade ... Multiple People Hit

7/4/2022 9:49 AM PT
highland park shooting
UPDATE

10:12 AM PT -- Authorities say the shooter is still at large, and surrounding 4th of July celebrations are currently canceled.

A 4th of July parade was the site of yet another mass shooting ... this time in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

The parade started at 10 AM and 10 minutes in ... gunshots rang out and an unknown number of people were hit.

Cell phone videos show the panic among parade-goers ... as they scrambled for safety, not knowing which way to turn.

A Chicago Sun-Times reporter says he saw blankets covering 3 bodies that appeared bloodied. One parade-goer says he counted more than 20 shots.

There are unconfirmed reports of 9 people shot. We do not know the extent of their injuries or if anyone was killed.

The scene was chaotic ... people ran for cover, leaving their baby strollers and blankets. They seemed confused at first, but quickly realized this was the scene of yet another mass shooting.

Police responded quickly and were quick to pull out their rifles and other firearms and equipment ... looking for the shooter.

At the time of this post, the shooter had not been identified or captured.

Story developing.

Originally Published -- 9:49 AM PT

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later