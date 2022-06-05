Mass Shooting in Philadelphia Leaves 3 Dead, 13 Injured

Another day, another mass shooting ... that is what our nation has become.

This time the horror played out in Philadelphia ... 3 people dead and at least 13 injured Saturday night after gunmen opened fire on a crowded street.

It happened just before midnight ... Police Inspector D.F. Pace said there were "several active shooters shooting into the crowd."

MASS SHOOTING: a long stretch of South Street is still closed this morning after 14 people were shot and 3 killed around midnight last night. I’ll have live updates on the search for the shooters all morning on @CBSPhilly #BreakingNews #BREAKING #Philadelphia #GunViolence pic.twitter.com/HGsrNhLODz — Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) June 5, 2022 @RossDiMattei

One of the cops got close to one of the shooters and fired at him ... it's unclear if the shooter was hit, and he apparently dropped the gun and fled the scene.

The shooters chose an area that is at the heart of the entertainment section of Philly ... and an area with lots of bars and restaurants. Hundreds of folks were doing what they routinely do on the weekend ... eat, party and enjoy the company of fellow Philadelphians when shots rang out.

🚨BREAKING: At least ten shot near South and 4th Streets in Philadelphia just after 11:30p. At least one of the wounded has been pronounced dead, per police. Seven victims transported to Jefferson. Conditions unknown. Same area where a shooting happened last weekend. pic.twitter.com/Fe4ZwJIhjJ — LockharTVMedia (@LockharTVMedia) June 5, 2022 @LockharTVMedia

Pace said 2 handguns were recovered, including one that had an extended magazine.

So far, no arrests.

🚨#BREAKING: Mass shooting at Center City Philadelphia PA



📌#Philadelphia l #PA



Right now police are at the scene where 13 people have been shot and 2 people are dead, after gunfire erupts in Center City Philadelphia PA after a male fired multiple shots into a crowd of people pic.twitter.com/etQkgsdnCT — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 5, 2022 @rawsalerts