Shocking Video from Wisconsin Funeral Shooting Leaving Multiple People Injured

Terrifying video has emerged from a shooting at a cemetery funeral service which left multiple people with gunshot wounds.

The clip, recorded at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin shows dozens of people gathered around the service as a pastor speaks before shots ring out. Everyone screams, and gets on the ground as chaos erupts.

From there ... you hear someone in the crowd yell out that another person had been shot.

The Racine Police Department says 2 people were shot during the mayhem, one was flown to a hospital in Milwaukee and the other was treated and released. No arrests have been made.