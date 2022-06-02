Kim Kardashian Asks for Temporary Prison Release for Father of Uvalde Shooting Victim

Kim Kardashian is lending her voice to the fight in allowing the incarcerated father of one of the Uvalde shooting victims to be granted temporary release to attend his daughter's funeral.

Kim posted a photo of 10-year-old Eliahana 'Ellie' Cruz Torres Thursday with the message, "Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral."

So far, requests for Ellie's dad have been denied, Kim writes, "I ask the Federal Bureau of Prisons to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves that right."

Kardashian joins a swelling number of people who have also pushed for Torres to be able to attend the funeral.

Torres, who is locked up in Kentucky, serving a 25-year sentence for drug trafficking, has been given the option of watching a live stream of the service ... but has expressed a desire to be there at the funeral in person.

In an interview with The Houston Chronicle, Torres said his mistakes cost him more than just his freedom, saying of the shooting, "I could have prevented this from happening, somehow, some way, as a father. … I could have stopped it somehow. Protected her."