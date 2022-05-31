Van Jones Frustrated by Uvalde PD's Shooting Response, Says DOJ Needs to Act

Play video content TMZ.com

Van Jones is floored it took so long for Uvalde PD to put an end to last week's mass shooting, especially because he's seen cops race into much less threatening situations with more aggression.

We got the CNN commentator Tuesday at LAX, and he thinks the underreaction from police in the Texas town raises some concerns. Van points out all the videos we've seen over the years of law enforcement's extreme reactions in Black and brown neighborhoods.



For that reason, he's glad the Dept. of Justice is looking into the Uvalde tragedy, but hopes it takes action if it finds glaring errors. He also thinks gun manufacturers need to accept some blame too.

As we reported, the DOJ announced the launch of an investigation Sunday, looking into the police response at the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin.

The department notes it will be impartial and fair, as it looks for any failures upon which the agency can improve in the future.