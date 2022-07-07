Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Wimbledon ... Over Abdominal Injury

The dream Wimbledon final of Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic is no more ... Nadal just pulled out of the event due to an abdominal injury.

The Spanish tennis superstar just informed officials of his decision ... one day before he was set to take on Nick Kyrgios in a semifinals match.

Nadal had been battling the injury throughout this month's tournament in London ... but after testing it out in a practice session on Thursday, he couldn't push it any further.

Nadal, according to reports, could swing his forehand and backhand just fine while dealing with the tear in his abdominal wall -- but serving with velocity and accuracy was a different story.

Kyrgios will now advance to the final and play the winner of Friday's Djokovic vs. Cameron Norrie matchup.

Nadal is expected to discuss his decision with media members later Thursday afternoon.