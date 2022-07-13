Enes Kanter Freedom Rips LeBron Over Griner Comments, Leave The Country!

"You are free to leave, buddy!"

That's Enes Kanter Freedom squarely rejecting LeBron James explanation for questioning whether Brittney Griner -- who's in a Russian jail cell on drug charges -- should even want to return to America.

James has been skewered by many in light of comments he made in a trailer for an upcoming episode of "The Shop," saying ... "Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'"

Bron attempted to clarify Tuesday night, writing he "wasn’t knocking our beautiful country" ... but, it seems Kanter isn't buyin' it.

You are free to leave buddy or you can even volunteer for an exchange for her.



Some people literally have NO idea what is it like to live in a dictatorship.



"You call it a step back, we call this a walk back," Enes said.

"You are free to leave buddy or you can even volunteer for an exchange for her."

The 30-year-old added, "Some people literally have NO idea what is it like to live in a dictatorship. Keep taking your freedom for granted."

Of course, Freedom is outspoken when it comes to global issues affecting human rights ... in fact, he spoke with us recently where he called out NBA commish Adam Silver for pushing him to retire.

He also mentioned Griner ... saying the U.S. government needs to be more aggressive and understand that "human rights is above politics."