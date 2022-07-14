Oregon Ducks Tight End Spencer Webb Dead At 22

Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb has tragically died, his teammates and coaches confirmed on Wednesday night.

He was just 22 years old.

"So full of life in every moment of the day," Ducks football head coach Dan Lanning said of Webb in a tweet on Wednesday evening. "Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!"

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday night it responded to rock slides near Triangle Lake earlier in the afternoon after receiving reports of an injured 22-year-old. Cops said the man had been recreating and fell, striking his head. According to the statement, bystanders and first responders tried to help the man, but say he could not be revived.

Police did not name the victim in the statement, though The Sacramento Bee reports it was Webb.

"Shocked. Unbelievable. Unreal," Oregon wide receiver Isaah Crocker said of Webb's passing on his social media page Wednesday night.

"You've been there since Day 1 and no matter what, I will keep our promise. Love you unconditionally. Truly more than family. You was my n****! There is no turning back…. Until we meet again🕊Love you 4💔 never thought it ever come to this day..❤️🕊🕸"

Webb joined the Oregon football team in 2018 after starring in H.S. at Christian Brothers Academy in Sacramento. He went on to play in 20 games for the Ducks, and was expected to have a key role with the team this season.

Rest easy lil bro @spencer_webb_18 . Great young man with a promising future gone too soon . 😔 pic.twitter.com/3jmQHmekL8 — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) July 14, 2022 @arikarmstead

"Rest easy lil bro," said NFL star Arik Armstead, who played at Oregon and interacted with Webb when he returned back to campus for games. "Great young man with a promising future gone too soon."