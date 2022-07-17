Brad Pitt Looking Groovy in Orange Amid 'Bullet Train' Press Run

Brad Pitt says he might be bowing out of movies -- or at least appearing in them, anyway -- which could be a big mistake, 'cause the guy's still as magnetic as ever ... just look at this!

Here's the legendary A-lister hobnobbing on a boat while cruising the Seine River in Paris this weekend ... the first stop for his latest press run to plug his new film, 'Bullet Train' -- a high-voltage action flick that sees Brad fighting bad guys in and out of transit in Tokyo.

While the movie looks great -- it's actually just the second flick he's headed up as a straight-on lead in at least a few years. Yes, he had a supporting role in 'The Lost City,' which was hilarious, but before that ... it was 'Ad Astra' way back in 2019 when he got top billing.

As fans of his have certainly noticed, he's been doing a lot less films in recent years -- picking and choosing roles wisely ... which paid off with an Oscar 2 years ago.

Brad Pitt on his career: “I consider myself on my last leg.” https://t.co/7AH9aNSUUL pic.twitter.com/ApU8Ybj2dD — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) June 22, 2022 @GQMagazine

But it's also a sign of his movie stardom slow-down. He addressed this recently in a GQ interview ... saying he figured he was on his "last leg" of acting, going on to say he was in the final stretch of that particular chapter -- and musing on what might be next for him.

The dude's got his Plan B production co., which continues to crank out great films with accolades to boot ... but on the thespian front, this might be one of his ultimate go-arounds.

He's got a few more gigs on the horizon, it seems -- but if this is, in fact, a closing glimpse of him doing the Hollywood thing ... we gotta say, he's going out with a bang. These shots are emblematic of what many have said about Brad's on-screen presence -- home boy's just got it, even at his age now. Take a gander through these pics ... they're gold.