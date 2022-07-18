376 Officers Responded to Uvalde Shooting Despite Delay

Texas lawmakers digging into the Uvalde disaster seem astounded 21 people were killed after so many cops -- nearly 400 -- responded to the shooting scene, and they're blaming “egregiously poor decision-making.”

The 80-page investigative report, released by a committee from the Texas House of Representatives Sunday, reveals a total of 376 officers responded in May to the tragedy at Robb Elementary School, yet it's “almost certain” at least 100 shots were fired inside before they entered.

According to the report, no one assumed command once arriving on the scene, despite there being hundreds of officers from all over the area.

A commander of a Border Patrol tactical team also waited for a bullet-proof shield to arrive for them, as well as a master key for the classrooms, further delaying the response inside.

Pete Arredondo, the now-former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief, tried locating keys as well, but no one checked to see if the doors were locked, according to the report.

The report says he also considered the shooter a “barricaded subject,” because he didn't have visual contact with the gunman.

One Uvalde officer said he heard about 911 calls coming from inside a classroom -- his understanding was that police on a certain side of the building were fully aware that victims were trapped inside, yet nothing was done.

The report puts the blame on law enforcement, saying "they failed to prioritize saving innocent lives over their own safety.”