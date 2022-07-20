Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith Arrested For DWI ... Before Scheduled SEC Media Days Appearance

Texas A&M star receiver Ainias Smith might not make his scheduled appearance at SEC Media Days this week after all ... he was just arrested for DWI, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Records show Smith was booked into Brazos County, Texas jail on Wednesday on three charges -- unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana.

Smith took a mug shot at the station with what appeared to be a blanket wrapped up around his shoulders. According to a jail official, the 21-year-old has yet to bond out.

No further details regarding the arrest have been released ... we've reached out to the Texas A&M Police Dept., but so far, no word back yet.

Smith, one of the Aggies' most explosive players the past three seasons, was expected to represent TAMU at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Thursday with two of his other teammates.

Since 2019, Smith has piled up 1,321 receiving yards, 373 rushing yards and 19 total TDs for the Aggies.