NBA's Devonte' Graham Arrested For DWI

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham was busted for driving while impaired early Thursday morning, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

27-year-old Graham -- the 34th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft -- was arrested by the State Highway Patrol in Raleigh, North Carolina around 3 AM, according to arrest records.

TMZ Sports has obtained Graham's mug shot, which shows the hooper expressionless and staring into the camera.

Graham is entering his fifth year in the Association ... averaging 12.8 points a game. He had a breakout season for the Charlotte Hornets in 2019-20 ... averaging more than 18 points and 7 assists per game.

The former Kansas Jayhawks star and 2018 Big 12 Player of the Year is approaching his second year with the Pelicans. He's in the middle of a 4-year, $47.3 million deal.