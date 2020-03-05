NBA's Allen Crabbe Gets Probation In DUI Case

Exclusive TMZ.com

NBA player Allen Crabbe just struck a plea deal in his drunk driving case ... and won't spend any time behind bars.

27-year-old Crabbe -- who most recently played for the Minnesota Timberwolves -- was pulled over on June 26 in West Hollywood after officers said he showed "signs of driving under the influence."

A TMZ Sports cameraman was nearby when Crabbe was pulled over ... and captured the field sobriety test on video.

It didn't outwardly appear AC bombed the test ... but he was still arrested and charged with DUI.

However, on Thursday, Crabbe pled no contest to a lesser charge ... 1 misdemeanor count of "engaging in a motor vehicle exhibition of speed on a highway."

The 6'6" hooper was sentenced to 3 years probation ... as well as being ordered to complete 2 DUI education courses.