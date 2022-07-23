Stars Vacaying In Italy ... Arrivederci!

Stars are in the thick of summer and according to social media, they've been fleeing their everyday lives and drifting off to Italy. Whether sailing the Amalfi Coast or sipping Florence's finest wines, celebs are living quite lavishly, and they are giving you a little taste.

In typical Kardashian-Jenner fashion, Kris Jenner and her boo Corey Gamble are having yachts of fun under the Italian sun, while daughter Kourtney Kardashian and new hubby Travis Barker kept the Italian romance alive and waltzed through the streets of Milan.