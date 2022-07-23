Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

7/23/2022 12:01 AM PT
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?! Part 12
Launch Gallery
SNEAKY PEEPERS Launch Gallery
Getty

It's quite possible to be outsmarted by the Harvard graduate Yara Shahidi, but do you have the skills to solve the minor differences in these two images?

The 'Grown-ish' star hit New York City to do some press for her upcoming work projects, and she shut down the New York sidewalks with her orange flower ensemble.

Without taking a double take, can you navigate yourself to the front of the line and see the ever-so-slight changes? If so, you will feel you've gotten something off your chest!

**HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Yara Shahidi photos!*

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later