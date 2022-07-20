Smith Jerrod In 'Sex And The City' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Jason Lewis was 32 years old when he was cast as Smith Jerrod -- a rising actor who eventually makes his big break and falls in love with Samantha Jones -- in HBO's "Sex And The City."

Jason was accompanied by fellow castmates Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Kim Cattrall as Public Relations executive, Samantha Jones, Kristin Davis as art gallerist, Charlotte York, Cynthia Nixon as corporate lawyer Miranda Hobbes and Chris Noth as entrepreneur and financier, Mr. Big.