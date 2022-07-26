'RHOA' Star Sheree Whitfield Dating 'Love & Marriage Huntsville' Star Martell Holt

Play video content TMZ.com

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Sheree Whitfield has a new man in her life ... and he's a fellow reality TV star.

Sources in the know tell TMZ ... Sheree is dating Martell Holt from "Love & Marriage Huntsville" and they've been seeing each other for a little over two months.

As you see, Sheree and Martell are at that point ... taking cutsie selfies together. They're not yet Instagram official ... for what that's worth.

We got Sheree at Beauty Box MD in Sandy Springs, GA where she said she met Martell through mutual friends and already feels comfortable enough to introduce him to some of her pals and even a few family members.

Sheree says Martell's helping her build her clothing line, She by Sheree, which she's wearing in the clip and is planning to unveil on the 'RHOA' finale.