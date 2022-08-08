Billie Eilish Goes Night Racing At Go Kart World With Dad and Friends

Billie Eilish is crushing a track, but we don't mean one of her hit songs -- instead, she's fueling her need for speed by getting behind the wheel and racing go-karts!

Billie hit up Go Kart World in Carson, CA with her father and 2 friends. A spokesperson for the track tells us the singer was already packing plenty of muscle when she arrived ... referring to her 1,000-horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.

Of course, Billie was pushing way fewer horses last Tuesday night once her group got on the venue's one-third mile Super Track, where they were zipping around in Euro Karts ... which top out at 40 mph.

The folks at Go Kart World had no idea Billie was coming in, and she stayed until closing. We're told she was extremely nice to the staff -- she and her friend Duckwrth even posed for a photo with the manager.

Of course, she didn't leave without showing off her skills behind the wheel ... leading everyone else in her group on each lap. Must be all that Hellcat experience!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Other celebs who've hit the track at Go Kart World over the years include Kanye West, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Ashton Kutcher, Cameron Diaz, Christian Bale, Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill.