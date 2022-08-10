This $70 Subscription Will Help You Live Better

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

To say today's world is stressful would be an understatement. One way to give yourself a nice mental break is by practicing the art of mindfulness.

You can get started with mindfulness by purchasing the Mindfulness.com Plus Plan. The lifetime subscription is on sale for 82% off at $69.99. As part of our Back to Education program, a portion of proceeds from each purchase will be donated to students or kids in need. And the best part: you get to vote for what school the money is donated towards!

This mindfulness app has over 2,000 different mindful practices as well as mindful meditations led by the world's top mindfulness teachers. If you need a moment to relax, calm down from anxious thoughts, or help with falling asleep, this is the app for you.

Mindfulness.com offers hundreds of sleep tools ranging from rainy night sounds to soothing sleep stories. There's also hundreds of mindful living techniques that you can incorporate into your daily routine from breathing exercises to one-minute meditation sessions.

The Mindfulness.com Plus Plan is on sale for only $69.99 during our Back to Education Sale. Don't wait too long to purchase this app — it's at this stellar low price until August 24!