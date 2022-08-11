Learn All The Secrets of Chess from a Grandmaster with This Bundle

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you've always wanted to master the art of chess but found yourself intimidated by it, let this Chess Masterclass Bundle assuage your fears. Only $49 (Reg. $199) for six full 8-10 hour courses, the bundle will save you $150.

With guidance from Grandmaster Damian Lemos, you will learn chess strategy, chess tactics, chess endgames, and more to help you play like a pro. Whether you're a novice or know a thing or two about the game, you will be amazed at how much you can learn to improve your skills.

Courses include the Attacking Masterclass to teach you the most effective methods of attacking the king, the Positional Chess Masterclass to help you build winning positions, the Chess Strategy Masterclass to give you insightful analysis of 15 carefully selected games, the Chess Tactics Masterclass to introduce you to some of the most spectacular tactics ever, the Middlegame Masterclass to teach you the best guiding principles, and the Endgame Masterclass to discover the secrets of practical endgames.

Grandmaster Damian Lemos achieved the FIDE Master title at only 14 years old, International Master at 15, and Grandmaster at 18. He is an experienced and excellent teacher.

Save $150 on this Chess Masterclass Course Bundle when you make your purchase today for only $49.