Olivia Rodrigo Makes Surprise Performance At Billy Joel's Concert

Olivia Rodrigo wasn't alive when Billy Joel was making his hits -- but she clearly appreciates the piano man's work, as she joined him onstage for one of his classics, and one of hers! #Respect

Sure, he could easily be her grandfather, but Wednesday night Billy and the 19-year-old singer rocked together at Madison Square Garden ... where he's had a residency for almost 9 years! They performed "Uptown Girl" and then followed up with her hit "Deja Vu" -- a song where she name-drops Billy.

While the crowd was definitely older than Olivia's usual audience, fans went wild when she took the stage -- even singing along to her track, which dropped last year.

Olivia's the latest surprise guest Billy has welcomed over his years at the Garden -- he's also brought on Miley Cyrus, Jon Bon Jovi, and Tony Bennett ... to name a few.