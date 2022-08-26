Save $90 Off This Popular Curling Iron

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

All the cool gadgets trending on social media continue to be the real deal. The Cortex International Wave Maker 3 Barrel Waver is one of the beauty tools social media cannot stop raving about, and it's currently only $59.99 (Reg. $149), saving you $90 off.

Whether you want beachy, glam, or tousled waves, the Cortex Wave Maker can make it happen in mere seconds. The three large barrels are coated with ceramic to deliver instant and consistent heat no matter your hair length, texture, or thickness (the ceramic also helps protect your hair from too much heat exposure). Create enviably soft, shiny waves by sealing in moisture and reducing frizz and static to give you the locks of your dreams.

It doesn't hurt that the Cortex Wave Maker comes in a cute and stylish pink and black color combo. Not only will you be styling your hair to perfection anytime you want, you'll also have a cool styling tool to display on your vanity.

Save nearly $90 off and order your Cortex Wave Maker today before this deal expires!