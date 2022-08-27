Donald Trump Jr. Trolls Redacted Affidavit with Black Barred Dick Pic Of His Dad

Donald Trump Jr. made a dick joke to show his disdain for the redacted FBI affidavit that triggered the search of Mar-a-Lago, but he seems to be saying in the process he doesn't care if national secrets or the lives of people mentioned in the redactions are compromised.

Junior posted a pic of his dad on a golf course with a big black bar over his groin, with the caption, "redact this!!!" He had posted earlier Friday he thought the level of redactions was ridiculous.

Thing is ... the Justice Dept. made it clear, and the judge agreed -- the affidavit referenced documents Trump took from The White House, some of which had the highest security classifications, and releasing information describing them could jeopardize national security and put the lives of various people mentioned at risk.

Jr. may be trying to take people's eye off the ball, or in his dad's case the balls, but the real issue is this -- why did Donald Trump want those documents?

