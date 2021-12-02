Donald Trump Teases 2024 Presidential Run While Campaigning For Herschel Walker

It sure sounds like Donald Trump is gearing up for another run at the White House ... 'cause he pretty much announced it while campaigning for his longtime friend Herschel Walker on Wednesday.

#45 was front and center at the former football star and Senate hopeful's event at Mar-a-Lago ... and after Walker introduced him as the "greatest president to ever, ever hold office," Trump gave a room full of supporters music to their ears.

Herschel Walker (and son) standing with and smiling as Trump spreads his false election conspiracies and all but confirming his 2024 run #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/jgLQ9YG6Gr — danny (@dabbs346) December 2, 2021 @dabbs346

"I say I ran twice," Trump said. "We won the first time, we won the second time by much more, we did much better the second time. And, I think you'll be very happy with what we're gonna say about the third time."

The crowd ate it up ... with some even yelling, "We miss you, Donald" and "You gotta run again."

Of course, Walker has been tight with Trump since the United States Football League days -- he even landed a spot on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition during Donald's first term, a role he still holds under the Biden administration.

Now that Walker is running to become the Republican nomination in the 2022 Senate race, it was time for Trump to back his guy.

At a Mar-a-Lago event for Herschel Walker, Trump blamed the “China virus” for ruining his employment numbers.



The crowd laughed when Trump asks “how the hell is [Biden] is doing” against the virus. pic.twitter.com/cdAmL5XAh1 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 2, 2021 @patriottakes

"He's a man of tremendous integrity," Trump said ... mentioning Walker knows what it's like to be on a "winning team."

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle (with the Secret Service nearby) were also in attendance for the event ... as well as ex-NFLers Mike and Maurkice Pouncey.

Trump even pulled out some of his go-to jabs during his speech ... calling out President Joe Biden and his handling of COVID-19.