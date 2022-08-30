Britney Spears' Ex-Fiancé Jason Trawick Says He's Not Gay, IG Story Was Prank

Britney Spears' ex-fiancé, Jason Trawick, is not gay -- despite the fact an IG post on his account stated otherwise -- because it turns out one of his pals pulled a fast one.

JT tells TMZ ... "Ha no, it wasn’t me – this is what happens when you leave your phone unlocked and unattended at brunch with a gay guy friend that thinks he’s being funny and cute. I am not gay."

Jason's referring to this IG Story that read, "At my boyfriends apartment Out and proud Finally living my true self This is me people." The text was over a photo of a living room, which happened to include a portrait of Brit on a wall.

Remember, Jason was temporarily a co-conservator of Britney's way back in the day ... so TikTok has been running wild with theories that Jason's alleged coming out meant his engagement to Britney was just a ruse to get her out of the conservatorship.

She'd been it for about 5 years or so when she and JT got engaged in 2011.

That theory didn't make much sense -- they were romantically linked from 2009 to 2013, but of course, Brit remained in the conservatorship far longer than that.

