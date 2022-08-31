Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Shouts 'F*** West Virginia!!!' Ahead Of Backyard Brawl

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis is wasting no time fitting in with his new school ... grabbing a mic and shouting "F*** West Virginia" at a pep rally ahead of their big rivalry game.

21-year-old Slovis was recently named Pitt's starter after transferring from USC this year ... beating out redshirt senior Nick Patti to be Kenny Pickett's successor.

Apparently, the guy already bleeds Blue and Gold ... 'cause when the team hosted an event to get fans pumped up for their "Backyard Brawl" season opener against the Mountaineers, Slovis let everyone know how he felt about the rival team.

In the clip, it sounds like the whole thing was planned ... as Slovis' teammates join in on the battle cry.

FYI -- Pitt and WVU is one of the oldest rivalries in college sports ... and with the two schools being just 75 miles from each other, there's a lot of bragging rights at stake.

Of course, the two teams haven't gone at it since 2011 ... which might explain why the Panthers are overly excited about Thursday's matchup.