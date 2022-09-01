Florida Georgia Line Performs Together For The Last Time

Play video content TMZ.com

Bye Bye, Florida Georgia Line ... country duo Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley played their final show together before going their separate ways.

Emotions were high at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday night, as FGL did their last set ever ... before their final song, Tyler and brian took a minute to thank the crowd for being there for them all these years.

They ended the show with one of their hits, "Cruise" ... after saying their goodbyes to the crowd AND each other, they walked off on separate sides of the stage.

It's bittersweet ... the two have been jammin' out for a decade now -- their debut album, "Here's to the Good Times," dropped way back in 2012. Since then, they've shared the stage with big names like the Backstreet Boys and Nelly.

For those unaware, Tyler said the split has nothing to do with bad blood ... saying on Bobbycast last month that the issues were more within the band than between the two of them.

Play video content

They'll both continue to have their hands full, though -- Brian's jumping right into a Florida residency, where he'll perform some of his latest solo work. Tyler's joining country legends Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress on their latest tour, before dropping his solo album next year.