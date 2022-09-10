Stars With Bleached Brows ... Guess Who!
9/10/2022 12:25 AM PT
There's a fresh new body part getting bleached in Hollywood (yes there are still some spots left) and the new trend in town will have you raising a brow ... bleached eyebrows!
This new lighter look has all the stars cheezin' ... not tweezin' as they flash their white-hot hair on IG ... but can you guess the mystery celeb with the freshly done brows?
Nothing stands out more than an elongated forehead ... so brows through our gallery of bleached babes and test your celebrity knowledge to see if you can guess which star owns the washed out brows.