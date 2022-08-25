Walter White Jr. In 'Breaking Bad' 'Memba Him?!
Walter White Jr. In 'Breaking Bad' 'Memba Him?!
8/25/2022 12:01 AM PT
American actor RJ Mitte was just 16 years old when he was first cast as Walter White Jr. -- the son of Walter and Skyler White who loves video games, girls and hanging out with friends -- in AMC's classic drug-making drama series "Breaking Bad."
RJ shared the screen with Bryan Cranston as the caring yet calculated drug king, Walter White, Aaron Paul as the sensitive and sympathetic addict turned business partner, Jesse Pinkman, Anna Gunn as the worried and high-strung mother and carwash operator, Skyler White, and Dean Norris as the heroic and top-ranking officer, Hank Schrader.