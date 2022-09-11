Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

9/11/2022 12:01 AM PT
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 11
Behind this scooped-out shot is a musician from Fort Lauderdale, FL ... and although he may tend to stay out of the public eye ... he doesn't shy away from performing alongside some of the music industry's biggest stars.

In 2011, he performed at the "Think Pink Rocks" concert with Mac Miller, Sean Kingston, Asher Roth and Flo Rida. And just when you think he couldn't keep up with some of the best ... think again! He scored gold when Simone Biles played the love interest in his "Overnight" music video.

Need another minute to figure out who this scrambled celeb is? We will "Wait For You."

