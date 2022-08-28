Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Concealed behind this swirled man is an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award-nominated actor, and to hone in on his accolades a smidge more ... he snagged two Emmys for his roles in "The Normal Heart" and "I Know This Much Is True."

When he's not in front of the camera, you can find him fighting climate change with his nonprofit organization "The Solutions Project," which he has worked on for the past two decades. "Rumor Has It" that this scrambled star has a starring role in the Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."