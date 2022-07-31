Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
7/31/2022 12:01 AM PT
Underneath this spiked-out man is an American actor who started his career by double-dipping in the ultimate childhood TV networks: Nickelodeon and The Disney Channel. Even though he was just getting his feet wet in the industry, his role in "Hannah Montana" served him quite well and propelled him into landing a main role on a hit show alongside Jamie Lynn Spears.
He recently put on his best 'rubber legs' and sauntered onto "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" ... just ahead of his current movie premiere. Can you detect the 'Hound Dog' that lies under this scrambled celeb? 'It's Now or Never!'