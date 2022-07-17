Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
7/17/2022 12:01 AM PT
Behind this swooped-out scramble is a wifey who never gets jealous and is always romantic. As a former Miss World pageant queen, this mixed-up celeb made her acting debut in the early 2000s and became even more well-known when she starred in the Drama/Romance film "Fashion."
She is known for supporting and vocalizing social causes, such as women's rights and gender pay gap. When she's not being a boss lady, you can find her sharing Instagram pictures with her "Sucker" of a husband.
Can you trace around the unknown figure and guess who the "Baywatch" queen is?