Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
6/26/2022 12:01 AM PT
Disguised in this black-tie photo is a newlywed who moved to the United States from Tehran, Iran when he was 12 years old. Now a model and actor, he has appeared on the television series "Hacks" -- playing Sexy Santa.
A fitness guru, this shredded star enjoys sharing his strenuous workouts on his Instagram ... not to mention all of his hot shots. He even met his, now, wife when he showed his dashing looks in her 2016 music video.
Can you work your way around this suited-up gent and identify the mystery man that lies behind the scramble?