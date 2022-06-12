Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
6/12/2022 12:01 AM PT
Concealed in this edged-out scramble is a man about town, a talent manager and a business executive who loves to drip himself, along with his mega-famous girlfriend, in lots of diamonds.
When he's not tricking out cars and loving on his girl, you can likely find this diamond-studded guy working with Justin Bieber and JB's manager Scooter Braun. If you like to keep up with top-notch reality shows you've definitely witnessed him taking shots of Don Julio 1942 with billionaire Kylie Jenner.
Can you turn this celeb's scrambled frown upside down and decide who the carved-out man is?