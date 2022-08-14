Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Beneath this scrambled celebrity is a gal who popped up on the scene after she released her first book back in 1994. Since then, she has been interior designing the homes of some of the hottest stars including Paris Hilton and Nick Lachey .

'Keeping Up' with this star can be challenging at times, but you can track her down on her bestie Kris Jenner's Instagram stories. She may not always be in front of the camera, but when she is ... she is known to never stand down to a housewife. Can you solve who lies underneath this muddled-up photo?