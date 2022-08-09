Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
America's Personal Trainer' Tony Little 'Memba Him?!

8/9/2022 12:01 AM PT
American fitness instructor and television personality Tony Little was in his mid 20's when he became known as a true fitness guru and infomercial icon back in the 80s.

As a former 'Mr. Florida' and a 'Junior America' bodybuilding champion, Tony's fitness career started climbing when he executed fitness and exercise programs after sustaining numerous injuries in a car accident.

His most iconic piece of equipment is the 'Gazelle' which ultimately looks like an elliptical. Not only were his products well-known, but his infomercials became popular because of his long blonde locks and stage presence.

Guess what he looks like now at 65 years old!

