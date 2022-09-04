Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

9/4/2022 12:01 AM PT
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 6
Launch Gallery
All Mixed Up! Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ Composite

Underneath this puckered-up shot is a singer and songwriter who has taken on the music industry with numerous wins at a time, and you should note she started as just a teenager growing up in West Reading, PA.

You most likely first heard of this scrambled star back in 2006, which was just the beginning for this multi-Grammy-winning musician. When she's not in the recording studio, she's either hangin' with her three cats or her famous bud Selena Gomez.

If you're confident in knowing this A-lister "All Too Well," can you solidify who lies behind the unknown figure?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later