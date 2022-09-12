Prince Harry Sorely Missing Queen Elizabeth, Honors His Father's Reign as King

Prince Harry is giving a heartfelt goodbye to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II ... finally breaking his silence after her passing last week.

Harry released his statement Monday morning, turning the website he shares with Meghan Markle -- Archewell -- into a memorial for QE2 ... saying "We are all reminded of the guiding compass [Elizabeth] was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected."

He continues, "Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"

Harry goes on to reflect on some of his favorite memories with her, and says she's sorely missed -- "Not just by us, but by the world over."

He also says he honors his father's new role as king, too -- which is interesting, considering King Charles' on-camera message last week directly reaching out to Harry and Meghan.

As we reported, Prince William and Kate Middleton also seemed to have extended an olive branch to Harry and Megan over the weekend ... the 4 of them were together as they checked out the scores of flowers and cards left outside the palace gates.