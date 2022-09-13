Save Over $80 Off This Drone That Operates With A Single Push Of A Button

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Perfect for kids, teens, and beginners, the all-new 2022 Ninja Dragon Blade X 4K Dual Camera is now over $80 off. Make it yours for only $85.99 and enjoy the simplicity of its one-button operation.

One of the best things about this quadcopter drone is that it scans all obstacles in its flight path and easily avoids them, including walls, trees, etc., while all you have to do is push one button for takeoff and the same button to land it back down. Of course, the 4K HD dual camera provides an optimal camera and video shooting experience so that you can get all the great footage you want.

This drone will make an excellent gift for someone who has always wanted to try this technology, but has been worried about being able to operate it properly. With the Ninja Dragon Blade Quadcopter Drone, operation is a total no-brainer. If you lose control of the drone, you can bring it back down immediately with one push of the button.

Save over $80 now and get the Quadcopter Drone for only $85.99!