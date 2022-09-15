This Home Security System Protects Better

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Just because a piece of technology is watching your property around the clock does not mean that it’s equipped to do anything when someone comes snooping around.

Helping change that trend, Vivint home security systems actively protect you and your home. Compatible with smartphones and computers, these intuitive protection units are equipped to spot crime and help shoo it away. Some features that your Vivint system will have that an ADT doesn’t include are doorbell cameras with active package protection, an outdoor camera with lurker detection and deterrent, and a 4K HDR outdoor camera.

Vivint comes with Alexa and Google Assistant integration, Z-Wave integration, Chamberlain MyQ garage door integration, vehicle disturbance notifications, and many additional features.

Vivint is raved about in the press and featured on TechCrunch and Dwell. You can customize your ideal collection of devices and features on the Vivint website and then call for a free quote on a system that meets your needs and fits your budget.

For a limited time, you can get up to four months of free monitoring when you purchase a Vivint system through our link. Call or fill out the form to get a free quote today.