Queen Elizabeth Sat for Photo at Balmoral Days Before She Died

Queen Elizabeth's death has triggered a worldwide outpouring of love for the longtime monarch, and you can see from her last semi-candid pic, she was dutiful and happy to the end.

This pic was taken during her last days, before meeting Prime Minister Liz Truss -- her 15th btw.

The pic was taken at Balmoral, reportedly 48 hours before meeting the new P.M. She was clearly ill, and her aides reportedly suggested that maybe Prince Charles should greet the new Prime Minister, but the Queen wasn't having it. She performed the ceremonial duties herself.

Folks from all around the world have been waiting in lines that are so long it takes 24 hours to reach the casket, but waiting they are.

