Plane Crashes During Race in Reno Air Show, Pilot Dead in Fireball

A military jet smashed to Earth right in the middle of a race with another jet -- part of an air show in Nevada -- taking one pilot's life and horrifying the onlooking crowd.

The disaster unfolded Sunday at the Reno Air Races ... and you can see the red plane -- an Aero L-29 Delfin -- swiftly lost altitude while racing another jet, and burst into flames upon impact.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is responding to an Air Races related plane crash in the area of 13945 Red Rock Road. Please avoid the area. — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) September 18, 2022 @WashoeSheriff

Washoe County Sheriffs responded to the scene, later confirming the pilot died as a result of the crash. As for what caused it, the Sherriff's office says an investigation is underway.

The Reno Air Racing Association said it's also gathering info, and shortly after the crash it suspended the rest of the event.