Guess Who This Lil' Batman Turned Into!

Before this cute Batman turned into an absolute Hollywood hunk and a health and fitness guru, he was just a little joey hopping around Australia and being a big thorn in his brothers' sides.

This big-time actor starred in "Men In Black: International" alongside Liam Neeson and Tessa Thompson, and looked quite dapper in his black suit. And, when he's not on the big screen, you can find him catchin' waves and surfing far away from the sharks ... especially during "Shark Week."