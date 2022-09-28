Hurricane Ian Hammers 'Weather Channel' Reporter Mike Seidel During Live Shot

Play video content The Weather Channel

Weather Channel reporter Mike Seidel looks like he deserves a raise -- he's working on the ground, in the winds of a category 4 hurricane ... and the videos are scary.

Mike threw on a rain jacket and trudged out into the thick of Hurricane Ian as the storm's eyewall made landfall Wednesday on Florida's Gulf coast ... and as you can see, the 84 MPH wind gusts are giving him a hard time.

With Ian's wind and rain bearing down on him and waves crashing at his feet, Mike admits live on the air he and his crew are getting hammered by the storm ... but the show goes on.

Mike's still out in this mess ... doing more live shots even as Hurricane Ian intensifies for folks in the Fort Myers area.

#HurricaneIan what you’re looking at is a live street cam from Sanibel Island. This is only the beginning of the devastating storm surge this hurricane will bring. You can see the water is almost as high as the mailbox. This is at Lindgren Blvd & E Gulf Dr. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/jjsm202e8G — Nicole Lauren (@NLaurenTV) September 28, 2022 @NLaurenTV

The wind is only going to pick up, and the water will continue to rise ... but so far, it looks like Mike can handle whatever comes his way.

