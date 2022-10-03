Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician turned into a stellar businesswoman and a fashion designer for some of Hollywood's biggest names, she was just a 70's kid stringin' on her guitar with big dreams of moving to the Big Apple.

Before creating her own business, Yummie Tummie, this clothing designer used her fashionista skills to help create clothing lines for Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Diddy. During her tenure as a "Real Housewife of New York City," she never backed down from her cast mates and even went head-to-head with Skinny Girl's Bethenny Frankel.